Deadly crash under investigation north of Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — State troopers in Catawba County are trying to determine what caused a deadly crash Friday morning north of Hickory.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a woman died after going off the road and striking a sign and a parked car at an auto repair shop along Springs Road.

Witnesses said the driver wasn’t speeding at the time of the wreck, which happened around 8:30 a.m.

One lane of traffic was shut down for more than an hour as state troopers investigated that crash.

Troopers didn’t say if any other cars were involved.

The victim in the crash hasn’t been identified yet.

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