Charlotte-area drivers may see issues as new projects begin near roadways

CHARLOTTE — Eight new projects will begin in Charlotte on Monday, making for a busy day on the roadways.

The new Carolina Panthers practice facility is seeing the installation of a 10-way electrical duct bank system starting at 9 a.m. on Monday. The project will continue until June 20 at 4 p.m. This construction will affect Cedar Street between Clarkson Street and 1st Street.

Duke Energy will begin replacing an underground electrical vault at the same time. This will continue until May 16 and will affect 5th Street and N. Tryon Street and College Street.

A 15-way duct bank system will be installed starting Monday on Cedar Street. This project will continue until May 19 and affect the area between Stadium View Drive and 1st Street.

A Park Road gas main will be relocated, starting Monday. Relocation of the main at Ideal Way will begin at 9 a.m. The project will continue until May 16.

The Pearl development at McDowell Street will begin milling and overlaying its streets on Monday. Construction will occur overnight between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Morehead Street, starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. each day until May 15.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin bridge maintenance at Rea Road on Monday. The project will affect the area between Providence Lane and Cool Springs Lane until May 30.

East 21st Street will see utility work on Monday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. between N. Brevard and N. Caldwell Streets.

Lawyers Road will be undergoing improvements on Monday for a new development. The project will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. Construction will affect the area between WT Harris Boulevard and Albemarle Road.

