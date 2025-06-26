Charlotte-area groups travel to Capitol calling for Gov. Stein to veto on energy bill

RALEIGH — Ratepayers and leaders of environmentally-focused nonprofits including two from Charlotte, rallied at the Capitol Thursday afternoon, calling for Gov. Josh Stein to veto Senate Bill 266.

The bill, titled the Power Bill Reduction Act, eliminates the state’s 2030 goal to reduce carbon emissions and changes the way utilities can pass the costs of building new power plants and using fuel to generate power onto ratepayers.

Supporters say the bill will save ratepayers billions over the next 25 years, but opponents argue those savings calculations don’t adequately take into account price volatility that can come with a system that favors fossil fuels, especially natural gas.

WSOC examined claims about the bill’s financial impact from both sides shortly after the bill passed.

During today’s rally, Shannon Binns from Sustain Charlotte spoke to the impact of rising energy bills on Charlotte families and warned about recent power plant builds across the state, funded through similar construction work in progress provisions included in this bill.

“The pattern is painfully clear: construction work in progress shifts multi-billion-dollar gambles from Wall Street to Main Street,” he said. “When projects go over budget—or never produce power—families and small businesses keep writing checks long after the ribbon-cutting parties have been cancelled.”

Jeff Robbins, the executive director of Charlotte-based CleanAire NC, spoke to the environmental impact of the bill, claiming the state is walking back its commitment to clean energy. Despite the “net-zero electricity by 2050” goal remaining intact, Robbins said bills like this show the state’s monopoly utility, Duke Energy can’t be trusted.

Duke Energy endorsed the bill, along with ElectriCities and North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives.

In addition to the long-term climate implications, Robbins said he’s concerned about the pollution that would come from a plan that favors fossil fuels.

“New natural gas plants will still emit thousands of tons of other harmful air pollutants annually, including nitrogen oxides, fine particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and volatile organic compounds,” he said. “These pollutants contribute to smog, respiratory issues, and other public health problems.”

SB 266 passed last week with bipartisan support and was sent to the governor’s desk Tuesday. Gov. Stein has not said whether he plans to sign it.

