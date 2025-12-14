Charlotte-area schools sweep state high school football championships

CHARLOTTE — Four schools from the Charlotte area have won the state high school football championships.

Yesterday, Crest High School claimed the 5-A title with a 31-14 victory over Hunt High School.

Shelby High School dominated the 3-A championship, defeating Kingston with a score of 84-41.

Earlier in the week, Watauga High School secured its win against Middle Creek with a score of 47-25.

Hough High School made history by winning its first-ever state title, shutting out Milbrook 21-0.

