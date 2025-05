CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System has greenlit a major new transit plan.

It prioritizes the Better Bus program, which includes adding 2,000 shelters, benches, waiting pads, and 89 new buses.

It would also implement CATS Micro across the country.

The Better Bus program will require 43 more miles of rail service.

CATS launches door-to-door service in north Mecklenburg County

