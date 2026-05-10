FORECAST: Rain showers possible Monday afternoon which could impact PM commute 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have several chances for rain this week.
- This active pattern will also help keep the temperatures slightly cooler in the 70s all week.
- The first system on Monday and second chance on Wednesday.
- Unfortunately, the amounts are less than impressive with us seeing at most a tenth to a quarter inch of rain.
- Once Wednesday’s system moves on, we’ll dry things out and begin a warm pattern heading into next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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