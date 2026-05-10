FORECAST: Rain showers possible Monday afternoon which could impact PM commute 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have several chances for rain this week.

This active pattern will also help keep the temperatures slightly cooler in the 70s all week.

The first system on Monday and second chance on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the amounts are less than impressive with us seeing at most a tenth to a quarter inch of rain.

Once Wednesday’s system moves on, we’ll dry things out and begin a warm pattern heading into next weekend.

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