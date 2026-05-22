Davidson-based ‘Danny Go!’ creator announces son’s death

Daniel Coleman, creator of the Davidson-based children’s YouTube series Danny Go!, announced Friday that his son, Isaac, has died after battling cancer.

Coleman previously shared that Isaac had been diagnosed with stage 3 mouth cancer in 2025 and also lived with Fanconi anemia.

Coleman launched the popular children’s show with friends in Charlotte, according to the show’s website. They are currently located in Davidson.

Coleman’s Instagram page read: “Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process. But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride. Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit…and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac! Remembering how loved you were and how full of life your time here was gives me great comfort. Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son.”

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