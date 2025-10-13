Charlotte-based Lending Tree’s CEO dies in ATV crash

CHARLOTTE — Doug Lebda, the chairman and CEO of LendingTree, Inc, died Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle crash, company officials stated in a news release.

The Board of Directors and the entire LendingTree management team expressed deep sorrow over Lebda’s passing and extended sincere condolences to his family.

Scott Peyree, who has been serving as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and President, has been appointed by the Board to serve as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Steve Ozonian, the Lead Independent Director, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board by the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ozonian has been a member of the Board since 2008.

The sudden leadership changes at LendingTree come as the company mourns the loss of Doug Lebda, a pivotal figure in its operations.

The Board of Directors issued the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Doug. Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers. Since founding LendingTree in 1996, Doug dedicated himself to building a company rooted in consumer empowerment, championing a mission to simplify financial decisions and fostering economic opportunity for all.

“Doug’s unwavering commitment to our team, customers and partners shaped LendingTree’s culture and values and permanently changed the way in which consumers access financial products. His passion will continue to inspire us as we move forward together. We extend our deepest sympathies to Doug’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“The Board will work closely with Scott and the leadership team to honor Doug’s vision. We are committed to upholding his legacy and continuing the work he began with passion, integrity and dedication.”

