Charlotte-based lithium giant cutting jobs

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based lithium giant Albemarle Corp. is cutting hundreds of jobs worldwide as part of its review of its cost structure.

The Fortune 500 company disclosed the layoffs with its third-quarter earnings report this week. Albemarle is cutting 6% to 7% of its global workforce to shed costs.

An Albemarle spokesperson said it employs about 7,000 people worldwide. The workforce reduction will represent “approximately 15% of the non-manufacturing workforce.”

