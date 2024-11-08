Local

Charlotte-based lithium giant cutting jobs

By Charlotte Business Journal

Albemarle Corp. Charlotte-based Albemarle Corp. reported its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 1.

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based lithium giant Albemarle Corp. is cutting hundreds of jobs worldwide as part of its review of its cost structure.

Albemarle Corp. to mull more cost cuts after pausing major expansion

The Fortune 500 company disclosed the layoffs with its third-quarter earnings report this week. Albemarle is cutting 6% to 7% of its global workforce to shed costs.

An Albemarle spokesperson said it employs about 7,000 people worldwide. The workforce reduction will represent “approximately 15% of the non-manufacturing workforce.”

