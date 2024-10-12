Charlotte Bookpalooza aims to spread the importance of literary equity

CHARLOTTE — Saturday marked the inaugural year of Charlotte Bookpalooza, an event aimed at spreading the importance of literary equity.

It was a celebration of books, with around 25 authors, story times, discussions, and free book giveaways.

The event, hosted by Books on the House, had one overreaching mission.

“Our mission was really trying to be imprinted here about providing free access to books to our entire region of Charlotte; we also have ongoing support for our western North Carolina families; later, once all the infrastructure is set, we’re going to deliver books to them,” said organizer Kat Varner.

Charlotte Bookpalooza was a fundraiser for the organization.

One of their initiatives is a bookmobile that travels around the region, providing books to all communities.

VIDEO: Big Read: Nationwide reading initiative kicks off

Big Read: Nationwide reading initiative kicks off













©2024 Cox Media Group