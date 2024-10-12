Local

Charlotte Bookpalooza aims to spread the importance of literary equity

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte Bookpalooza aims to spread the importance of literary equity

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Saturday marked the inaugural year of Charlotte Bookpalooza, an event aimed at spreading the importance of literary equity.

It was a celebration of books, with around 25 authors, story times, discussions, and free book giveaways.

The event, hosted by Books on the House, had one overreaching mission.

Big Read: Nationwide reading initiative kicks off

“Our mission was really trying to be imprinted here about providing free access to books to our entire region of Charlotte; we also have ongoing support for our western North Carolina families; later, once all the infrastructure is set, we’re going to deliver books to them,” said organizer Kat Varner.

Charlotte Bookpalooza was a fundraiser for the organization.

One of their initiatives is a bookmobile that travels around the region, providing books to all communities.

VIDEO: Big Read: Nationwide reading initiative kicks off

Big Read: Nationwide reading initiative kicks off




©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read