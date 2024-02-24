Big Read: Nationwide reading initiative kicks off

CHARLOTTE — A nationwide reading initiative kicked off in Charlotte in a big way.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture launched its Big Read program Friday night in Uptown.

Charlotte and other cities across the country will encourage people to read “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi through the National Endowment of the Arts.

The five-month program goes beyond reading.

“What we want to do here is get people excited about reading the book and then coming out to see our diverse programming,” said Barbara Evans, the project director for the Big Read.

Programming includes a lost slave history walking tour, poetry, and arts.

Multiple library branches and high schools will participate.

