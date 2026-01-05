Local

Charlotte to break ground on new sports facility at Eastland Yards

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
A rendering from February 2024 of the proposed sports complex at Eastland Yards.
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte will break ground in March or April for the new amateur sports facility at Eastland Yards, according to the city.

Plans call for six outdoor soccer fields that will be managed by the Charlotte Soccer Academy and an indoor sports facility with ten basketball courts. These courts can be used for other indoor sports, including volleyball and competitive cheer.

Eastland Yards Sports Campus

The city says there is a large demand for youth sports facilities in the area.

This development will be an anchor project for the former Eastland Mall site.

