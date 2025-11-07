Local

City reveals first three retail tenants for Eastland Yards

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Eastland Yards Development proposals There’s another proposal on the table for the Eastland Yards Development. On Monday, Charlotte City Council scrapped one proposal and voted to accept a new bid for another.
CHARLOTTE — The city has selected the first three retail businesses that will be at Eastland Yards.

The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on leases for Artisen Gelato, Higher Grounds by Manolo, and Rumbao Latin Dance Company.

The city entered into a master lease with the developer and, in return, subleased 16,000 square feet of retail space to small businesses at a discounted rate.

The city did not solicit public feedback on which businesses should go into the spaces.

