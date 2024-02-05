Charlotte brewery hosts Chinese Lunar New Year celebration

CHARLOTTE — A Queen City brewery is celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Every Lunar New Year is assigned an animal; 2024 is the year of the dragon.

On Sunday, Resident Culture hosted parties at its Plaza Midwood and South End locations.

The event featured so-called lion dancing, drum performances, and themed gifts like chocolate and ginger candy.

“I love bringing this culture to the people of North Carolina, so they can get a feel for someone else’s culture that brings us all closer together,” Rick Panico, owner of Resident Culture said, “And people can start to understand other people.”

The dragon is one of the 12 animals that make up the Chinese zodiac.

The official Lunar New Year starts on February 10.

(WATCH BELOW: What is Lunar New Year?)

What is Lunar New Year? (ncd)









©2024 Cox Media Group