Charlotte budget provides significant pay raises for mayor and city council

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Councilmembers and the mayor’s office are slated for significant pay raises in Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones’ budget.

Right now Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles makes $49,774. The budget increases the mayor’s salary to $57,054, a 14.6% raise. The current total compensation for the mayor, which factors in auto, expense and technology allowances, is $72,901 and would increase to $80,237, a 10% increase. Mayor Vi Lyles is resigning on June 30 and will not personally see the pay raise.

Charlotte City Councilmembers currently make $41,600. The budget increase their pay to $45,644, a 9.7% increase. Their current total compensation is $64,251 and would increase to $68,348, a 6.4% increase.

In his budget, City Manager Marcus Jones said he wants to align the pay of city council with the FY26 pay of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners before then providing a 4% increase similar to the general fund employees.

No councilmembers raised an issue with the pay increase during this week’s meeting. Councilmembers will take budget straw votes on June 1.

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