Local

PHOTO: Flames shoot up from roof of north Charlotte building fire

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte Cam: Building fire on North Tryon Street at 26th Street.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s Charlotte Cam could see flames coming from a building fire Thursday night in north Charlotte.

ALSO READ: Deadly fire breaks out at construction site in SouthPark area of Charlotte

Charlotte Fire got to the scene at about 9 p.m. on North Tryon Street at 26th Street.

It appeared that North Tryon was completely shut down.

Channel has a crew going to the scene.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.









©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read