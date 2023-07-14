PHOTO: Flames shoot up from roof of north Charlotte building fire

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s Charlotte Cam could see flames coming from a building fire Thursday night in north Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire got to the scene at about 9 p.m. on North Tryon Street at 26th Street.

It appeared that North Tryon was completely shut down.

Channel has a crew going to the scene.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

Structure Fire; North Tryon St/26th St; heavy smoke showing on arrival; station 11 area pic.twitter.com/TljRqTEb1Y — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 14, 2023

































