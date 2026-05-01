Charlotte celebrates Small Business Month, spotlighting local entrepreneurs

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte is celebrating Small Business Month throughout May, highlighting local entrepreneurs and expanding access to resources that help small businesses grow.

Mayor Vi Lyles officially proclaimed May as Small Business Month, recognizing the role small businesses play in driving innovation, creating opportunity, and strengthening Charlotte’s economy.

Throughout the month, the city will spotlight business owners and share tools to support their success. Key events and initiatives include:

#31DaysofBiz: A daily spotlight on small businesses across the city’s six Corridors of Opportunity.

10th Annual Small Business Month Kickoff (May 4): A free networking event at The Market at 7th Street celebrating this year’s #31DaysofBiz honorees.

Breakfast and Business (May 13): A partnership with QCity Metro focused on small business resilience, hosted at Freedom Business Collective.

Crowns of Enterprise Awards (May 7): A joint event with Mecklenburg County honoring outstanding small businesses.

Mayor’s International Community Awards (May 20): Recognizing foreign‑owned firms and international leaders contributing to Charlotte’s global community.

This year’s celebration comes as Charlotte launches new efforts to strengthen its small business ecosystem, including the Small Business Ecosystem Assessment and the Skilled to Build workforce initiative.

Charlotte’s observance aligns with National Small Business Week, recognized annually since 1963.

A full calendar of events is available on the Charlotte Small Business Month website.

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