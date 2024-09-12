Missing teen found dead from gunshot wound, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Detectives said they found the remains of 15-year-old Anthony Smith and the medical examiner determined he had been shot, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Wednesday.

Smith’s family reported him missing on Sept. 4, which kicked off an exhaustive search, the police department said.

The remains were found on Tuesday on Silverleaf Road off Old Pineville Road in south Charlotte.

They were positively identified the next day.

The investigation is ongoing.

