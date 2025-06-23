Charlotte Checkers advance to next game in Calder Cup Finals

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers will face the Abbotsford Canucks once again for game six in the Calder Cup Finals Monday night at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Checkers are in a must-win scenario to keep playing on in the finals.

The Florida Panthers’ minor league team won in overtime Saturday night against the Canucks to force a game six.

The Canucks still lead the series 3-2.

Charlotte will need to win the next two games to claim the Calder Cup.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

