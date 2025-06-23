Local

Charlotte Checkers advance to next game in Calder Cup Finals

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Charlotte Checkers are attracting more than 7,000 fans per game this season at Bojangles Coliseum.
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers will face the Abbotsford Canucks once again for game six in the Calder Cup Finals Monday night at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Checkers are in a must-win scenario to keep playing on in the finals.

The Florida Panthers’ minor league team won in overtime Saturday night against the Canucks to force a game six.

The Canucks still lead the series 3-2.

Charlotte will need to win the next two games to claim the Calder Cup.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

