Charlotte Checkers make a play for upgrades

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers have agreed to a lease extension that will keep the American Hockey League team at Bojangles Coliseum until 2030.

The Checkers this month signed a five-year extension that begins next summer and ends June 30, 2030. City government owns Bojangles Coliseum; the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority operates the 8,300-capacity arena.

The extended lease keeps many of the same financial agreements in place for revenue sharing while making a commitment to invest in renovations and improvements.

“Working with the Checkers, the CRVA has identified capital improvements that would benefit the Checkers by adding team revenue opportunities and the ability to better serve their attendees, including an ice level hospitality suite,” the new lease agreement states. “CRVA agrees to include these options into a proposal to the city of Charlotte, and CRVA will pursue funding options for some or all of the improvements. If external options are not available or are delayed in timing, the CRVA will consider using internal funding options.”

