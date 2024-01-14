Charlotte Checkers win historic game at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers made history Saturday night with the first-ever professional hockey game at Truist Field.

Thousands of fans looked on as the Checkers beat the Rochester Americans 5-2 in the first Queen City Outdoor Classic, a game that had been in the works for more than a year.

Channel 9 talked to a group of fans that traveled all the way from New York for the game.

“Whenever it was announced we started planning it, and we have a group of about 10 of us we call ourselves the moose pack, we like to travel to hockey games,” fan Sarah Reistorm said.

Charlotte goalies wore custom helmets designed by patients from Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

(WATCH BELOW: Back to the Basics Academy hosts MLK basketball showcase to promote inclusivity for children)

Back to the Basics Academy hosts MLK basketball showcase to promote inclusivity for children

©2024 Cox Media Group