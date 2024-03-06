Charlotte chef launches farm-to-fridge vending machines stocked with take-and-bake meals

CHARLOTTE — A farmers’ market favorite is making farm-to-table food more accessible in Charlotte.

Thoughtful Baking Co. is launching farm-to-fridge vending machines that will be stocked with take-and-bake meals, quiche, small bites, and desserts — all made with locally grown ingredients.

Vending machines will be at Birdsong Brewing at 1016 North Davidson Street and Traditions at 4317-A Park Road.

Items available include chicken pot pie, veggie pot pie (vegan), shepherd’s pie (gluten-free), hashbrown crust quiche (gluten-free), traditional crust quiche, soup, salad, black-eyed pea hummus, pimento cheese, lavash crackers, and Luna pie (chocolate marshmallow, graham cracker.)

Everything is packaged in compostable, reusable, and eco-friendly packaging as well.

“You no longer have to choose health or convenience for your family,” executive chef and owner Mary Jayne Wilson said in a news release. “Our meals are ready-to-eat, holistic, and comforting with ingredients harvested right here in North Carolina.”

If you want to try it out, Thoughtful Baking Co. is offering a free public tasting event on March 14 (Pi Day) from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Birdsong Brewing.

For more information, go to thoughtfubakingco.com.

