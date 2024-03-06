CHARLOTTE — The popular restaurant Leah & Louise is leaving Camp North End to relocate to a larger space in west Charlotte, according to a post on its social media pages.

On Tuesday, the restaurant announced that “the time has come to take a big leap into a larger space in the Historic West End.”

Named one of the best new restaurants by Esquire Magazine in 2020, Leah & Louise is owned and operated BayHaven Restaurant Group, which is led by James Beard-nominated chef Greg Collier and his wife Subrina Collier.

The team is also behind Uptown Yolk in South End and the BayHaven Wine & Food Festival. They’re also set to open a new concept, 3rd & Fernwood, at the Metropolitan.

The restaurant’s last day at Camp North End is April 20. It will be open seven days a week leading up to the last day. Hours are from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

A ticketed farewell dinner will be held on April 21.

