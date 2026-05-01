Deputies investigate hoarding of dozens of dogs in Union County home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Animal Services deputies investigated an animal hoarding situation involving an estimated 50 to 60 dogs at a home in the 6700 block of Edwards Farm Lane. The investigation, which unfolded over the last month, led to 21 dogs being surrendered by the homeowner.

The dogs were reportedly transported to the Union County home from the Clayton County Animal Shelter by Paws of the South Rescue and Poor Paws Rescue, both based in Georgia. The surrender of the initial 21 dogs brought the Union County Animal Services shelter to full capacity, creating difficulties for its open intake system and staff.

Despite their living conditions, all dogs appeared to be in good health. Union County Animal Services notified Paws of the South Rescue, which then retrieved 20 dogs that were microchipped to its organization.

One animal was humanely euthanized by Union County Animal Services due to extreme aggression, making it unfit for adoption.

The rescue organizations stated that the Union County resident had adopted the dogs rather than fostered them. The homeowner had also been attempting to adopt these animals out from her residence.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has turned over its reports and evidence to the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare Division.

These departments are currently reviewing the situation for potential licensing violations and fraud.

Over the course of approximately one month, the homeowner successfully rehomed the remaining dogs. She no longer has any animals inside the residence and has cooperated with law enforcement through multiple follow-ups.

Georgia authorities have also been notified regarding the cross-state transport of animals by the involved rescue organizations.

Union County Sheriff’s Office officials issued a public reminder, encouraging residents to verify that any rescue organization they work with is properly licensed.

They also advised reporting animal welfare concerns to local authorities and cautioned about sending donations to rescues, noting that not all rescues may be helping animals and could potentially be causing harm in such situations.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies, alongside the North Carolina Animal Welfare Division, will continue to monitor the situation to ensure compliance and prevent it from happening again.

©2026 Cox Media Group