Longtime WBTV journalist Steve Crump dies

CHARLOTTE — WBTV in Charlotte announced the death of beloved journalist Steve Crump on Thursday.

Crump passed away Thursday morning following a five-year battle with colon cancer.

“It is with great sadness that WBTV announces the passing of Steve Crump. Steve was a devoted newsman who spent decades passionately telling the stories of the greater Charlotte community. He was also a cherished colleague, friend and mentor to many, both in the WBTV newsroom and throughout the country. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s wife, Cathy, and with his many friends who will be touched by his loss,” a WBTV statement read.

Crump had a big impact on the journalism community in Charlotte, not only for his award-winning stories, but for his mentorship of younger journalists. He worked with WBTV for nearly 40 years, covering major events like Hurricane Hugo and the Ray Carruth trial.

He was named the first-ever Journalist of the Year by the National Association of Black Journalists in 2016.

Read more at WBTV.





