Charlotte City Council clears way for redevelopment at site of popular bar

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is letting a rezoning petition move forward, clearing the way for potential redevelopment at the site of a popular bar.

Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the rezoning petition for the Two Buck Saloon site. The property owner is exploring redevelopment options #CLTCC https://t.co/RHEykjs3EG — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 16, 2024

The Two Buck Saloon is in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood. It’s home to the buckshot, a signature order that consists of a PBR draft and a shot of Jim Beam.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission considered a rezoning petition for the property the bar sits on. Clachan Properties asked the Charlotte City Council to rezone the 1.6 acres that include Two Buck Saloon. They wanted it rezoned from manufacturing and mixed-use to transit-oriented development.

Council unanimously approved the rezoning petition on Tuesday.

While the rezoning allows more to be built on the property, many loyal customers have one question: What does this mean for Two Buck Saloon?

According to the property owner’s attorney, though the owner is exploring redevelopment options, they expect the saloon to be part of the community for the foreseeable future.

(WATCH BELOW: Trans woman says bouncer at NoDa bar attacked her, used homophobic slur)

Trans woman says bouncer at NoDa bar attacked her, used homophobic slur

















©2024 Cox Media Group