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NC man says he was ‘giddy’ after winning $100K lottery drawing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Lenoir County man on $100,000 win: “My hair is standing up”
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH — Delmar Scott, of Pink Hill, in Lenoir County, said his reaction was immediate when he answered a call Thursday and learned he had won $100,000 in a second-chance drawing, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced.

“Well, my hair is standing up on my head, right now,” he said.

Scott, a grandfather of five, won the prize in the third of four $8 Million Money Maker Second Chance drawings. There were over 1.5 million total entries in the drawing.

ALSO READ: Pineville man uses $1M lottery prize to pay off house

“I was just giddy,” he told lottery officials.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $72,010.

“We are really excited about it,” Scott said.

Scott said he plans to share his winnings with his three children.

A Pineville man won the third of four $8 million drawings. Hear his story in the video below.

Pineville man to use $1M lottery prize to pay off house

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