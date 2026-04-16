NC man says he was ‘giddy’ after winning $100K lottery drawing

RALEIGH — Delmar Scott, of Pink Hill, in Lenoir County, said his reaction was immediate when he answered a call Thursday and learned he had won $100,000 in a second-chance drawing, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced.

“Well, my hair is standing up on my head, right now,” he said.

Scott, a grandfather of five, won the prize in the third of four $8 Million Money Maker Second Chance drawings. There were over 1.5 million total entries in the drawing.

“I was just giddy,” he told lottery officials.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $72,010.

“We are really excited about it,” Scott said.

Scott said he plans to share his winnings with his three children.

A Pineville man won the third of four $8 million drawings. Hear his story in the video below.

Pineville man to use $1M lottery prize to pay off house

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