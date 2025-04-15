Charlotte City Council to consider spending millions on affordable housing

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City councilmembers are considering spending tens of millions of dollars to help create or preserve around 1,000 units of affordable housing. City staff presented the proposed projects to city leaders Monday night.

The potential projects include spending nearly $20 million on rental developments including 198 units on Oneida Road and 140 units on Old Pineville Road.

City staff is asking Charlotte City Council to consider spending $4.7 million on homes for sale. Of that $4.7 million, $2.4 million would go toward building 54 homes on Old Concord Road.

City staff is also asking Charlotte City Council to consider spending more than $10 million on preserving existing rental properties, the Hideaway at Kingspark and Woodford Estates

In 2024, voters approved $100 million for the Housing Trust Fund.

Charlotte City Council will hold a vote in the coming weeks.

Brooklyn Village

The embattled Brooklyn Village development is asking for $13.5 million from the city of Charlotte. Peebles Corporation is seeking the money from Charlotte City Council to help build two affordable housing complexes in Uptown. This is the largest Housing Trust Fund request the city has received.

City staff is not recommending Charlotte City Council move forward with the proposal. The Brooklyn Village project was announced to great fanfare nearly a decade ago, but nothing has been built.

Car-Free Development

Charlotte City Council will consider purchasing land for a developer to build apartments without dedicated parking. The project would be located on West Trade Street in the former Westside Meats building.

Council will consider spending $1.5 million to purchase the 0.45-acre property.

The developer is planning 102 units. There will be no dedicated parking.

The project is located along the Gold Line.

