First building in Brooklyn Village project won’t start until 2026

CHARLOTTE — Don’t expect to see vertical construction on the Brooklyn Village project in Uptown Charlotte until the summer of 2026.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno got the information from a presentation that will be given to Mecklenburg County commissioners Tuesday night.

The county approved the ambitious Second Ward project in 2016. So far, the Bob Walton Plaza has been demolished.

According to planning documents, the first phase of the project calls for more than 550 apartments, more than 600 parking spaces, and 22,000 square feet of retail.

The developer, BK Partners, says economic conditions have made it difficult to start building. County staff told Bruno earlier this year that the developer has until 2028 to finish the first phase.

Mecklenburg County staff says the first phase of Brooklyn Village has to be completed by 2028 pic.twitter.com/gTVCvJl2dk — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 10, 2024

Once the first phase is completed, the next phases include the demolition of the former Board of Education building and Marshall Park, according to Mecklenburg County.

