First building in Brooklyn Village project won’t start until 2026

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Uptown The joint venture leading the Brooklyn Village development is struggling to secure financing for the first phase of the project, which is likely to delay the start of construction. BK Partners, a partnership between New York-based Peebles Corp. and Charlotte-based Conformity Corp., is behind the project, which calls for a $700 million community, stretching across several uptown blocks totaling 17 acres on East Brooklyn Village Avenue, South McDowell Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Pre-development site work is ongoing and includes major utility tie-ins that will allow for eventual vertical construction. The project scope has not changed. BK Partners is targeting a summer 2025 groundbreaking on the first phase of apartments. Brooklyn Village Phase 1 is expected to include multifamily housing with at least 10% of units priced under market rate, 106,800 square feet of retail and a 150-room hotel. The property is to be divided into six separate parcels. The projected office space could total up to 531,600 square feet. ( BK PARTNERS)

CHARLOTTE — Don’t expect to see vertical construction on the Brooklyn Village project in Uptown Charlotte until the summer of 2026.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno got the information from a presentation that will be given to Mecklenburg County commissioners Tuesday night.

The county approved the ambitious Second Ward project in 2016. So far, the Bob Walton Plaza has been demolished.

According to planning documents, the first phase of the project calls for more than 550 apartments, more than 600 parking spaces, and 22,000 square feet of retail.

The developer, BK Partners, says economic conditions have made it difficult to start building. County staff told Bruno earlier this year that the developer has until 2028 to finish the first phase.

Once the first phase is completed, the next phases include the demolition of the former Board of Education building and Marshall Park, according to Mecklenburg County.

First phase of Brooklyn Village project must be completed by 2028

