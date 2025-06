CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council will provide interim city attorney Anthony Fox a $75,000 bonus for staying on the job longer.

Monday night, city leaders voted 7 to 3 to extend Fox’s contract.

The city released the terms of the deal on Tuesday.

Fox will receive his bonus once he leaves his position.

The council said it hopes to have a new city attorney by October.

