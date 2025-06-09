Charlotte may extend interim attorney’s contract amid ongoing search

CHARLOTTE — The interim attorney for the city of Charlotte may be on the job longer.

City leaders will receive an update on the search for a full-time city attorney during Monday night’s meeting.

They will also discuss a potential contract extension for Anthony Fox, the interim attorney.

Fox has been considered controversial after city leaders voted to settle with Chief Johnny Jennings.

He also previously said he was not interested in his contract being extended.

VIDEO: Anthony Fox named interim city attorney

