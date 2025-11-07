Charlotte City Council names 27 finalists for new transit authority

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council has named the 27 finalists for the new transit authority.

This new board will oversee the revenue and projects from the sales tax increase.

The 27 finalists include Councilmember Marjorie Molina, former Councilmembers Julie Eiselt and David Howard, and community activists Corine Mack and Colette Forest.

All 27 will interview next week. City council will choose seven of them.

