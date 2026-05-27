Charlotte City Council opens applications for interim mayor

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte residents will soon have the chance to apply to become the city’s next mayor.

Charlotte City Council will begin accepting applications at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, launching the process to fill the remainder of Mayor Vi Lyles’ term.

The interim mayor will serve for 18 months. Under state law, applicants must be at least 21 years old, must be registered voters who live in Charlotte, and must be registered Democrats, since Lyles is a Democrat and the replacement must come from the same party.

Applications will remain open until June 9. After reviewing submissions, the city plans to hold interviews or a public forum with finalists on June 18.

Charlotte City Council is expected to select the next mayor on June 22.

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