Charlotte City Council proposes criminal penalties for street vending

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is once again proposing criminal penalties for street vending.

The council’s Public Safety Committee voted on Monday to ban street vending citywide and to create a criminal penalty option for violators.

Charlotte City Council's public safety committee voted 5-0 to ban street vending city wide and 4-1 to create a criminal penalty option for violators.



Right now street vending is banned in NoDa and Uptown (without prior approval). The penalty for violators is a fine. But CMPD… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 1, 2026

Street vending is currently banned in Uptown and NoDa. Vendors who are caught illegally selling goods are fined.

However, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the city attorney’s office say the fines are going unpaid, and there is no penalty for not paying them.

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