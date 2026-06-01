Local

Charlotte City Council proposes criminal penalties for street vending

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
NoDa street vending
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is once again proposing criminal penalties for street vending.

The council’s Public Safety Committee voted on Monday to ban street vending citywide and to create a criminal penalty option for violators.

Street vending is currently banned in Uptown and NoDa. Vendors who are caught illegally selling goods are fined.

However, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the city attorney’s office say the fines are going unpaid, and there is no penalty for not paying them.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read