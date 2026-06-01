FORECAST: Storms tonight; cooler and drier weather ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Thunderstorms will be the main weather focus this evening, bringing the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, and lightning.
- The storms will move through and then gradually weaken, but clouds are expected to linger overnight.
- Behind the storms, a refreshing change arrives. A cool northeast breeze will move in, dropping temperatures and lowering humidity.
- That will set up a noticeably more comfortable stretch of weather for the first half of the week, with cooler air and calmer conditions settling in after tonight’s storms move out.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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