Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms tonight; cooler and drier weather ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Thunderstorms will be the main weather focus this evening, bringing the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, and lightning.
  • The storms will move through and then gradually weaken, but clouds are expected to linger overnight.
  • Behind the storms, a refreshing change arrives. A cool northeast breeze will move in, dropping temperatures and lowering humidity.
  • That will set up a noticeably more comfortable stretch of weather for the first half of the week, with cooler air and calmer conditions settling in after tonight’s storms move out.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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