FORECAST: Storms tonight; cooler and drier weather ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Thunderstorms will be the main weather focus this evening, bringing the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, and lightning.

The storms will move through and then gradually weaken, but clouds are expected to linger overnight.

Behind the storms, a refreshing change arrives. A cool northeast breeze will move in, dropping temperatures and lowering humidity.

That will set up a noticeably more comfortable stretch of weather for the first half of the week, with cooler air and calmer conditions settling in after tonight’s storms move out.

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