Charlotte City Council recommends private company build I-77 toll lanes to SC

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is recommending a private company build toll lanes on the southern part of Interstate 77.

Council voted unanimously Monday night to direct their Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization member, Ed Driggs, to support a public-private partnership.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said their agency does not have enough money to build the toll project from Uptown to the South Carolina border.

The department said there will be new requirements if the project is put out to bid in the wake of the controversial I-77 express lanes from Uptown to Mooresville.

Mecklenburg County is expected to vote on the proposal on Tuesday.

