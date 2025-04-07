NC Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs responds to recent appeals court ruling

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs is responding to the recent appeals court ruling in her race.

According to WTVD, the court ruled in favor of her opponent, Jefferson Griffin, in his lawsuit to throw out more than 60,000 votes.

The court ruled that some voters have about three weeks to provide additional information or risk having their ballot removed.

Overnight, Riggs spoke for the first time since the ruling and vowed to appeal it.

“The precious and fundamental right to vote is one that people have fought and bled and died for,” said Riggs. “These are the ancestors and fighters upon whose shoulders we stand, and we will not allow one lawful vote cast by an eligible voter to be discounted.”

The appeal could go to the State Supreme Court, federal courts, or both.

Griffin’s camp also responded, saying: “Your time would be better spent with Justice Riggs since she is challenging the Court of Appeals’ ruling that North Carolina election laws should be equally applied to all voters.”

