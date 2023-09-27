Charlotte City Council in talks to raise fines for blocking street cars, parking in bikes lanes

CHARLOTTE — There’s a $25 fine in store for anyone caught parking on street car tracks or bike lanes around Charlotte, but city council members are wondering if the fine is too low to actually deter anyone.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Charlotte City Council members will discuss raising the fines on tickets issued for blocking bike lanes or street car tracks, along with trucks that park on the side of the highway.

Cars and SUVs have repeatedly blocked the Charlotte Area Transit System Gold Line, causing delays for passengers.

A search of CATS’ social media accounts will show over a dozen posts with delays because of vehicles parked on tracks and warnings of fines for parking on the tracks in the past year.

Riders have also shared pictures of cars blocking the tracks. Some of the cars are near parking spaces, but they’re too close to the street.

Blocked gold line- again… just feet from a stop. Can we get rif of the street parking on Elizabeth Ave pic.twitter.com/8cK4J2E8Ir — Rock Lockwrench IPS (@rocklockwrench) December 16, 2022

The CATS gold line is severely flawed. I watched as this train sat beside me for 7-8 minutes while the person that parked so poorly at Viva Chicken waited on their take out. The driver of the car could have cared less that they had blocked the train. It’s a complete mess! pic.twitter.com/QC7dzBLOof — charles thrift (@tman_clt) October 7, 2022

City council members have brought up the low fines before. Councilwoman Victoria Watlington told Channel 9 in August that she didn’t appreciate seeing all of the cars illegally parked in the Wilmore neighborhood. In response, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced it would begin towing vehicles.

The city council agenda says council members will discuss the proposal Wednesday evening.

