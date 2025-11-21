Charlotte City Council to vote on $1.1M roof replacement for Mint Museum

CHARLOTTE — The Mint Museum’s Randolph location in Charlotte is set to receive a new roof, pending a vote by the Charlotte City Council on Monday to allocate $1.1 million for the project.

The city of Charlotte, which owns the Mint Museum Randolph property, plans to replace certain sections of the roof to improve drainage.

The roof replacement project aims to address drainage issues by replacing specific sections of the roof, officials said.

WATCH: Iconic painting on display at Mint Museum for the first time in North Carolina

Iconic painting on display at Mint Museum for the first time in North Carolina

©2025 Cox Media Group