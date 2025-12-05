Charlotte City Council to vote on lighting upgrade at airport overlook

CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s best family attractions could be getting upgrades.

The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday to install new lights at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Overlook.

The city says the $546,000 contract will replace existing light poles, foundations and bollards with fixtures, which better illuminate the aircraft display, memorial and playground.

Work will be finished by the end of 2026.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport Overlook

The overlook opened on June 7, 2024.

