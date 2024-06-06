Local

New airport outlook opening soon

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

New airport outlook opening soon

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The new outlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expected to open on Friday.

The airport said it will debut at 8 a.m. on Airport Overlook Drive.

This comes after the Charlotte City Council approved the $8 million contract in 2023.

It will include features such as an expanded food truck staging area, playgrounds, and, of course, ample room to watch planes take off and land.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

The permanent site will mark the fifth dedicated overlook at CLT since 1937, the airport says on its website.

It will remain on airport property, just west of the previous location off Marshall Drive.

VIDEO: Construction expected to begin on airport overlook

Construction expected to begin on airport overlook

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read