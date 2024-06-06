New airport outlook opening soon

CHARLOTTE — The new outlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expected to open on Friday.

The airport said it will debut at 8 a.m. on Airport Overlook Drive.

The new airport overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport opens Friday at 8 am. 5130 Airport Overlook Drive. Once you turn on to Old Dowd Road, drive until you see the blue Airport Overlook sign @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Bqd6NwDqdN — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 6, 2024

This comes after the Charlotte City Council approved the $8 million contract in 2023.

It will include features such as an expanded food truck staging area, playgrounds, and, of course, ample room to watch planes take off and land.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

The permanent site will mark the fifth dedicated overlook at CLT since 1937, the airport says on its website.

It will remain on airport property, just west of the previous location off Marshall Drive.

VIDEO: Construction expected to begin on airport overlook

Construction expected to begin on airport overlook

©2024 Cox Media Group