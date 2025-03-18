Charlotte City Council to vote on Panthers’ stadium upgrades

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are one vote away from being able to significantly kick off its Bank of America Stadium renovation project.

The Charlotte City Council held a public hearing Monday night on the team’s rezoning petition, which is largely technical.

The land use must be brought up to date with the current Unified Development Ordinance.

“I want to emphasize our commitment to making this a sports and entertainment gathering place the entire community can be proud of for many years to come,” said Caroline Wright, chief venues officer.

The Charlotte City Council committed $650 million to stadium improvements.

The upgrades include a new park like atmosphere outside the stadium plus new concourses, concessions and a standing room only section

The team is also working with the Charlotte Department of Transportation to modernize the shared use path next to the stadium.

The council will officially vote on the rezoning next month.

