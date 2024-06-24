Charlotte City Council to vote on $650 million for Bank of America Stadium renovations

CHARLOTTE — It was a little over a year ago when Channel 9′s Joe Bruno broke the news that Charlotte City Council was considering a $1.2 billion package to renovate Bank of America Stadium.

Monday night, it comes down to a vote.

Councilmembers will decide whether to approve $650 million in public funds for the renovations. As the vote approaches, it does appear that the council has the votes to pass it.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The upgrades include a new “park-like atmosphere” outside of the stadium, plus new concourses, concessions, and a deck section with standing room only.

Councilman Malcolm Graham, who chairs the economic development committee, told Bruno that the decision comes down to what will benefit Charlotte, and the city’s residents and businesses.

If approved, the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC will commit to being in Charlotte for another 20 years. After that? Then we start talking about the new stadium.

This is a developing story that will be updated as the city council votes on the plan.

(WATCH: Carolina Panthers to hold fan fest at Clemson University)

Carolina Panthers to hold fan fest at Clemson University

©2024 Cox Media Group