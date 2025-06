CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council will vote Monday night on whether to lease city space to Classy Scoops Ice Cream Lounge.

The proposed lease involves 1,600 square feet of space at the University City Boulevard parking deck for a duration of 60 months.

The ice cream shop would pay a little more than $3,000 per month in rent, according to the city.

