Charlotte City Council to vote on several multi-million-dollar affordable housing projects

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will vote on two housing projects on Monday that would total nearly $30 million.

One project will cost a total of $21 million. That project would allocate $11.2 million on rental units and $9.7 million on home ownership opportunities.

The city said that the project would create 479 rental units and 9 proposed homeownership opportunities which would generate 214 houses for sale.

The second project would allocate $6.1 million from the housing trust fund on affordable housing to an affordable housing project in the River District.

Laurel Street Residential is hoping to build a 123-unit complex on Dixie River Road with the money. But city staff id not recommending the project because the developer hasn’t closed on its loan.

The city said it wants to prioritize projects that can be completed sooner. But some councilmembers are saying they are worried that not enough affordable housing is being built in the emerging River District neighborhood.

The council will vote on the two projects separately on Monday.

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