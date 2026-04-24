Crews control fire in west Charlotte, drivers see route delays

CHARLOTTE — Drivers in west Charlotte may see back ups in their morning commute as crews remain on scene after a structure fire.

Charlotte Fire crews responded to the scene on the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road around 5:30 a.m.

Officials said the structure fire was controlled within 20 minutes and no injuries were reported.

MEDIC crews and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded alongside Charlotte Fire.

Drivers may see back up on Tuckaseegee Road as crews remain on scene, with authorities blocking off one lane.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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