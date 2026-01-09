Charlotte City Council to vote on traffic light improvements

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is set to vote on a $569,000 traffic improvement project on Monday.

The project, known as the Intelligent Transportation Systems project, aims to enhance traffic management in East Charlotte. Plans include the installation of 4.1 miles of fiber optic cables along Harrisburg Road and Robinson Church Road.

The improvements are designed to facilitate remote monitoring and adjustment of traffic cameras and signals.

The vote on the project will take place during the City Council meeting on Monday.

