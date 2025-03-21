Charlotte City Council voting on tax breaks for 3 companies to expand in city

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is set to vote on Monday to grant tax breaks to three companies expanding their operations in the city.

The council will consider providing RXO Corporate Solution with $166,000 in tax breaks over seven years. Groninger USA could get $171,000 over five years. Both companies are expanding in Charlotte and are expected to create jobs. RXO is a shipping service, and Groninger is a manufacturer.

DetraPel, a clean tech manufacturer previously featured on Shark Tank, is also in line to receive $22,000 over three years. The company plans to relocate its headquarters to Charlotte, creating 35 new jobs.

Earlier this week, Mecklenburg County voted to provide incentives to two of these companies, although the specific reasons for these incentives were not detailed.

The tax breaks are part of Charlotte’s ongoing efforts to attract businesses and boost local employment through strategic incentives.

