Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari to resign

Tariq Bokhari Tariq Bokhari (Charlotte Business Journal)
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari has confirmed his plans to resign to Channel 9′s Joe Bruno.

The outspoken Republican said he will be becoming the deputy administrator for the Federal Transit Administration.

After he resigns, the Charlotte City Council will appoint a Republican replacement.

This decision comes as Charlotte debates a big transit plan.

