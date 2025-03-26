Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari to resign

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari has confirmed his plans to resign to Channel 9′s Joe Bruno.
After he resigns, Charlotte City Council will appoint a Republican replacement.
The outspoken Republican said he will be becoming the deputy administrator for the Federal Transit Administration.
After he resigns, the Charlotte City Council will appoint a Republican replacement.
This decision comes as Charlotte debates a big transit plan.
