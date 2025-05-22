City councilmember, daughters indicted for scheme to obtain $124K in COVID relief funds

CHARLOTTE — A federal criminal indictment was handed down to Democratic Charlotte City Councilmember Tiawana Brown, 53, and her daughters, Tijema Brown, 30, and Antionette Rouse, 33, all of Charlotte,

They were indicted for wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with fraudulent applications filed to falsely obtain COVID pandemic relief funds, announced Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, on Thursday morning.

Between April 2020 and September 2021, the defendants conspired to execute a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and obtain COVID pandemic relief funds for their purported businesses, through the submission of loan applications that contained false information or false documentation. It is alleged that the false documentation generally included fake and fraudulent tax forms, among other misrepresentations. It is further alleged that the defendants submitted false statements to obtain forgiveness of the PPP loans. In total, the defendants allegedly submitted at least 15 applications for EIDL or PPP funds and falsely obtained at least $124,165 in connection with their scheme to defraud.

The indictment also alleges that the EIDL and PPP funds were deposited into bank accounts controlled by the defendants. Instead of using the pandemic relief funds to pay for qualifying expenses as purported in the loan applications, the defendants allegedly used the proceeds on personal expenses, including allegedly approximately $15,000 on a personal birthday party for Tiawana Brown.

The defendants are charged with wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud. If convicted, they face maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each offense charged in the indictment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence imposed after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors

Brown represents District 3 and was elected to Charlotte City Council in 2023. She made history by being the first formerly incarcerated person to be elected to Charlotte City Council. She served four years in prison on federal fraud charges.

Brown says she will not resign.

She runs a nonprofit, Beauty After the Bars, which aims to help women who were formerly incarcerated.

A city of Charlotte spokesperson did not immediately comment.

Brown is holding a press conference Thursday morning.

No additional details have been made available.

Full Statement from Brown:

Councilmember Tiawana Brown of Charlotte City Council District 3 will speak publicly in response to what she characterizes as a political attack and a deliberate effort to interfere with her re-election and silence her voice.

“I am not here to be tried in the media,” said Councilmember Brown. “However, I must address the allegations against me by the United States District Court. I will have my day in court, and I trust the process.”

Councilmember Brown also noted that the allegations stem from events that occurred four to five years before she took her oath of office—during the height of the national pandemic and COVID crisis—and do not reflect her current role, values, or service to the community.

The allegations pertain to activities that allegedly occurred during the early stages of the pandemic, prior to Ms. Brown’s election to the City Council. She was elected to represent District 3 in November 2023 and was sworn into office in December 2023. Ms. Brown emphasizes that the allegations are unrelated to her tenure as a public official.

“I want to be clear: these allegations concern actions that took place before I took office,” said Council Member Brown. “I have always been transparent about my past and have worked tirelessly to serve my community with integrity and dedication.”

Ms. Brown has a history of community involvement and advocacy, particularly focusing on supporting formerly incarcerated individuals.

She founded the nonprofit organization Beauty After the Bars, which assists women transitioning from incarceration. Her election marked a historic moment as she became the first formerly incarcerated person to serve on the Charlotte City Council.

“I am committed to continuing my work for the residents of District 3,” Ms. Brown added. “I trust in the legal process and am confident that the truth will come to light.”

